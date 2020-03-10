B.C. recommends against all non-essential travel outside of Canada as 7 new cases of COVID-19 detected

B.C. has announced seven new cases of COVID-19, including a new outbreak at a second care home on the North Shore.

With that announcement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is recommending against all non-essential travel outside of Canada, and calling for the cancellation of any gatherings of more than 250 people.

"It's become apparent that this is a rapidly changing situation and the risk for us in B.C., while it hasn't changed a lot here, the risk has increased all around us. Our understanding of the situation has also changed," Henry said.

"We are strongly advising people not to travel."

Henry said the advice against international travel extends to the U.S., and that anyone who chooses to leave the country should stay home from work or school for 14 days. That includes people who are currently in the U.S. and will be returning in the days ahead.

"That means no milk runs to Bellingham [in Washington state]," Health Minister Adrian Dix told a news conference.

B.C. is not following the lead of other provinces in closing schools, Henry added.

"They are a place where young people can be kept safe from a lot of things. They can learn about social distancing," she said.

"The impacts of closing schools, especially abruptly, can cause social disruptions."

She said that if risks are detected in B.C. schools, however, the province will close them.

53 confirmed cases

The province has now identified 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The majority of those are relatively mild, and as of Thursday, only one patient was being treated in hospital.

The new cases announced Thursday include three linked to Hollyburn House in West Vancouver. The patients are a resident in his 90s and two health-care workers who are also connected to an outbreak at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

The other new cases include three linked to travel to the U.K. or Egypt, and one apparent case of community transmission that is under investigation.

Dr. Rhonda Collins, the chief medical officer for Hollyburn House's parent company Revera, confirmed the outbreak earlier Thursday.

"We remain vigilant in our efforts and are doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our residents, families, employees, volunteers, suppliers, service providers and all other visitors," Collins said.

Collins said Revera implemented active screening beginning last weekend, which means everyone entering its facilities is asked about potential symptoms and their travel history, and temperatures are taken to detect fevers.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca