Wildsafe B.C. reminding people to physically distance ... from rattlesnakes

Suns out, snakes out.

As British Columbians enjoy the summer weather and all the outdoor activities that it brings, it is important to remember that rattlesnakes are also sunbathers and to take steps to reduce the risk of getting bit.

Rattlesnakes are found in the southern Interior of B.C., and according to Wildsafe B.C., the leading provincial body in preventing conflict between people and wildlife, they are generally shy and non-aggressive. But if provoked or startled, they can pose a risk to both humans and pets.

Last week, a woman is suspected of being bitten by a snake near Kamloops Lake, and while Wildsafe B.C. staff say this is a rare occurrence, it's not completely surprising.

"It's possible that they unknowingly came too close to a rattlesnake or maybe stepped on it," said Wildsafe B.C. spokesperson Vanessa Isnardy, adding the area where the woman suspects she was struck has large concrete blocks stacked around and this is ideal snake-hiding territory.

Isnardy said to avoid being bitten, take the following precautions:

If you see a rattlesnake, stay back at least two metres.

Keep your pets on a leash to keep them out of harm's way.

Stick to trails wherever possible.

Wear long, loose pants and high leather or rubber boots if you are in areas with tall grass.

Always watch where you step and where you put your hands.

If you find yourself too close to a snake, and it rattles a warning, Isnardy said the best thing to do is stop what you are doing, let the snake calm down and then back away at least two metres.

Rattlesnakes, like this dead one that was dropped off at the Ministry of Environment office in Kamloops in May 2019, may look terrifying but according to Wildsafe B.C. spokesperson Vanessa Isnardy, the snakes are generally shy and non-aggressive animals and their first mode of defence is to camouflage themselves. (Alan Hobler)

According to Wildsafe B.C., less than five people a year are bitten by rattlesnakes in B.C. and bites are rarely fatal if treated promptly.

Rattlesnakes are also protected by the B.C. Wildlife Act and if you come across one, Isnardy wants people to remember they are not allowed to harm, capture or kill it.

"If you have a snake that is in an inappropriate location like your backyard, please call the Conservation Officer Service to see if you can get some help relocating that snake," she said.

Phone the conservation officer reporting line at 1-877-952-7277 or your local bylaw or animal control office to arrange for someone to move the snake.

The Conservation Officer Service receives approximately 40 calls per year regarding rattlesnakes.

Wildsafe B.C. says rattlesnakes can grow to just over one metre in length and can weigh up to 900 grams. They range in colour from olive-green to tan, with dark blotches along their backs.