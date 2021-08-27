B.C. provides $12.9M in grants for fairs, festivals affected by COVID-19
Events will be eligible to claim up to $250,000 with applications open until Oct. 1
The British Columbia government is spending $12.9 million to make grants available to festivals, fairs and community events affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Melanie Mark, the minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, says events will be eligible to claim up to $250,000 with applications open until Oct. 1.
The money can go toward operational costs, health and safety measures, venue rental, marketing, wages and promotion.
The provincial government previously announced grants of up to $1 million to help major attractions and tour bus companies cover expenses like payroll, rent and utility costs to restart operations for their gradual reopening as provincial health orders eased.
No money will be 'left on the table'
Mark says the government is committed to helping events and attractions, and no money will be "left on the table."
Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the Pacific National Exhibition, says the funding provides "tangible" assistance and will help many organizations across the province.
"This funding is a road to recovery, and in some cases it's a return to sustainability from the financial effects of the pandemic," she said.
Mark added that the government has given out more than $36 million in grants to what the province describes as "anchor" attractions like the exhibition and other major tourism operations so far.
