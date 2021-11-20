Homes in some of B.C.'s suburbs jump by more than 40% in assessed value on 2022 notices

New data in B.C. shows that assessed values of homes in some smaller communities have increased by more than 40 per cent in the past year.

B.C. Assessment is the provincial authority that determines the values of homes across the province for tax purposes and official records.

On Tuesday it announced that property owners would begin receiving 2022 assessment notices, which reflect their market value on July 1, 2021.

B.C. Assessment said that the province's real estate market remains "highly active" and most property owners should expect higher assessments for 2022.

Fraser Valley suburbs higher

Bryan Murao, deputy assessor for B.C. Assessment, said in a news release that there has been a heightened demand for homes over the past two years of the pandemic and that has resulted in increased property values, not only in traditional hot spots like Vancouver and Victoria, but in smaller centres as well.

He said the average gains are between 10 per cent and 30 per cent across the Lower Mainland.

"City of Vancouver condos, however, are on the lower end of the changes, generally with single digit increases, whereas homes in the Fraser Valley suburbs are changing higher compared to most of Metro Vancouver," he said in the release.

Condominim owners in Vancouver will see some of the smallest increases in assessed value in their 2022 notices. (Darryl DyckCanadian Press)

Single-family residential properties in Chilliwack increased by 40 per cent from $627,000 in 2021 to $877,000 this year while properties in Hope increased from $428,000 in 2021 to $620,000 in 2022.

Surrey, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley and Abbotsford all saw increases of more than 30 per cent.

More than $23.7 billion of the Lower Mainland's updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties, according to B.C. Assessment. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

B.C. Assessment said that for the Lower Mainland region, the overall total assessments have increased from about $1.46 trillion in 2021 to about $1.75 trillion this year.

More than $23.7 billion of the region's updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and property rezoning, it said.

In December, the B.C. Real Estate Association said the annual number of homes sold in British Columbia hit a new high in 2021. The average price of a home is now just shy of a million dollars at $993,922, up 22.1 per cent from the average of $814,310 from November 2020.

Port Alberni up 47 per cent

Similarly, on Vancouver Island demand for homes in smaller cities, bedroom communities or more rural locations driven an increase in assessments.

The value of a typical single-family home in Port Alberni increased 47 per cent from $320,000 in 2021 to $470,000 in 2022.

Increases above 30 per cent were recorded in Sooke, the Gulf Islands, Duncan, North Cowichan, Qualicum Beach and Parksville to name a few.

Assessments in Tofino increased by 42 per cent, pushing values from $956,000 in 2021 to $1,358,000 in 2022.

In the District of Metchosin, assessments increased by 35 per cent to push the average evaluation above $1 million dollars.

Overall, Vancouver Island's total assessments increased from about $269 billion in 2021 to $343 billion this year, according to B.C. Assessment.

B.C. Assessment says higher assessments do not automatically translate into an increase in property taxes although municipalities use the figures when calculating tax bills. It also depends on how much the home's assessed value went up compared to others in the same community. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

In B.C.'s Southern Interior, homes also experienced significant increases to their assessments, which followed the trend on Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland.

In Kelowna the price of a typical single-family home increased from $650,000 in 2021 to $869,000 this year. That's an increase of 34 per cent.

The biggest jump in the region was for homes in Peachland, where assessments rose 39 per cent. In 2021 a single-family property was valued at $590,000, for 2022 it is at $820,000.

Changes to property assessments do not automatically translate into an increase in property taxes, according to B.C. Assessment.

Property owners have until Jan. 31 to appeal notice of assessments.