'Without a doubt': B.C. premier says Wet'sewet'en conflict his biggest challenge yet

With the province deeply divided over the Wet'suwet'en conflict, the events of the past few weeks have taken a toll politically and personally on B.C.'s premier.

John Horgan said Thursday this situation is the biggest challenge he's faced since taking office nearly three years ago.

"Without a doubt ... There are always obstacles and they've been difficult — personally, professionally and politically," he told reporters at the legislature.

"I don't want to leave anyone with the impression that this has been easy for me or my government or the people of B.C."

Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser has been in Smithers acting as the provincial voice in government talks involving Ottawa and hereditary chiefs opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline running through unceded territory.

Horgan was asked again at his weekly news conference whether he's open to personally meeting with the chiefs himself in potential future talks.

"I am absolutely prepared to sit down and dialogue with hereditary leaders but it's important there be conditions for constructive dialogue," he said, repeating Minister Fraser is the best person to continue those discussions.

Horgan's comments inside the building came as a few dozen supporters of the hereditary chiefs opposed to the pipeline remained camped outside on the ceremonial front steps of the legislature where they've been demonstrating for weeks.

'I'm going to carry on'

His comments come alongside an Angus Reid survey this week that found 65 per cent of British Columbians feel the premier is doing a bad job dealing with the situation.

It's one of the first negative opinion polls Horgan has faced since he was elected in 2017. Still, he has no intention of softening the province's position on the pipeline.

"I firmly believe, after many decades involved in public policymaking and observing events, that we are absolutely on the right course and I'm going to carry on."

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions from reporters at the legislature Feb. 27, 2020. (Tanya Fletcher/CBC)

He's not the only leader receiving bad reviews. On a national level, few respondents — just one in five — believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done a good job handling the crisis.

When asked about the poll, Horgan acknowledged it's a very divisive issue for people in this province and right across the country.

"I'm doing my level best to try and find that balance between the absolute requirement of dissent in a democratic society, but also ensuring that people don't behave in an unlawful manner that disrupts the lives of other people who did not ask to participate in the debate but are drawn into it."

The poll was conducted Feb. 25 -26 and surveyed 1,500 respondents. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5. percentage points, 19 times out of 20.