B.C. premier to address pandemic alongside health minister and Dr. Bonnie Henry

B.C. Premier John Horgan will be speaking to the media alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Wednesday afternoon.

The 1 p.m. PT appearance comes as new COVID-19 infections continue to surge. On Tuesday, health officials announced that another 46 cases had been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to date to 4,111, including 472 that are still active.

A total of 195 people have died of the disease in B.C.

Earlier Wednesday, Education Minister Rob Fleming released details of a phased plan for the return to school in September.

School staff will arrive on Sept. 8 to receive instructions on plans to prevent transmission of COVID-19 and begin adjusting to the new reality. Students are expected to return for orientation by Sept. 10.