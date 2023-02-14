B.C. premier meets with Ottawa to solidify health-care funding agreement

B.C. Premier David Eby says Ottawa's increased health-care funding is a step in the right direction after years of provincial health budgets being squeezed.

On Monday, Eby, along with the rest of Canada's premiers, accepted the federal government's offer of $46.2B in additional funds over the next decade, ending a months-long negotiation standoff.

"[This funding] offers stability over the long term and provides reassurance to British Columbians that we can work together to improve our public health-care system," Eby said in a statement.

"By working together, we can strengthen health care to ensure people can get the care they need when they need it."

On Tuesday, Eby met with federal ministers to work on B.C.'s bilateral agreement. Ottawa plans to meet with each province and territory to sign unique and tailor-made agreements.

He says B.C.'s agreement will include support in areas like long-term care, home care, mental health and addiction.

Eby is also optimistic B.C. will be able to work with the federal government to improve immigration pathways and national accreditation for health-care workers.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is meeting with provincial and territorial leaders individually to establish unique bilateral agreements. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Ottawa's health-care funding plan includes a top-up to the Canada Health Transfer [CHT] and new funding in four key areas:

Family health services.

Health-care workers.

Mental health and substance use.

Modernizing the health-care system.

The plan includes a five per cent annual hike to the CHT over the next five years before reverting to a three per cent annual increase.

In return, Ottawa asked provinces and territories to commit to improving the collection and sharing of health data to promote transparency on results and help manage public health emergencies.