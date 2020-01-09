B.C. police watchdog investigating fatal shooting in the Shuswap: RCMP
Suspect was shot after attempting to flee from a home in Tappen, east of Kamloops
The RCMP says British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting that resulted in a man's death in the Shuswap region of B.C.'s southern Interior.
They say Mounties in Salmon Arm received a complaint at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday that someone had severely damaged property at a home in Tappen, about 90 kilometres east of Kamloops.
Officers located a male suspect at a neighbouring residence, set up a containment perimeter and called the RCMP's Emergency Response Team after an attempted arrest was called off due to the level of risk.
Police say officers used a chemical agent in an attempt to force the suspect to leave the residence, which he did.
They say the man was fatally shot in an interaction with a police officer as he attempted to flee the area.
No one else was injured during the incident and the Independent Investigations Office is investigating.
The civilian-led agency conducts investigations into deaths or incidents of serious harm that may have been the result of the actions of a police officer in the province.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.