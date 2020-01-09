B.C. police watchdog investigating fatal shooting in the Shuswap: RCMP

The RCMP says British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting that resulted in a man's death in the Shuswap region of B.C.'s southern Interior.



They say Mounties in Salmon Arm received a complaint at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday that someone had severely damaged property at a home in Tappen, about 90 kilometres east of Kamloops.



Officers located a male suspect at a neighbouring residence, set up a containment perimeter and called the RCMP's Emergency Response Team after an attempted arrest was called off due to the level of risk.



Police say officers used a chemical agent in an attempt to force the suspect to leave the residence, which he did.



They say the man was fatally shot in an interaction with a police officer as he attempted to flee the area.



No one else was injured during the incident and the Independent Investigations Office is investigating.



The civilian-led agency conducts investigations into deaths or incidents of serious harm that may have been the result of the actions of a police officer in the province.