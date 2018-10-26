B.C. pizza mogul takes aim at Canada's Saudi arms deal

A refugee-turned-B.C. pizza mogul is taking a vocal stance against Canada's $15-billion deal to sell military equipment to Saudi Arabia.

Ray Russell, the CEO of Freshslice Pizza, announced on Twitter he had sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressing his hope the government will cancel the upcoming deal, saying it would amount to taking "blood money."

In light of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi Arabian regime, we encourage all Canadians to call on the Federal Government to cancel the contract of military equipment to Saudi Arabia, . Please take action and contact your local Member of Parliament today. —@pizzafreshslice

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what's going on here," Russell said. "This regime is a brutal regime and we have to do something as a human being, as a Canadian."

Russell came to Canada from Iran in 1987 as a refugee. He says he arrived with $8 in his pocket and worked hard to build Freshslice Pizza into a multimillion-dollar business. The restaurant chain has over 70 locations across the province.

[If] some people hurt us business-wise, I really don't care about it and I will not change my mind on that. - Freshslice Pizza Owner Ray Russell

He said he was compelled to speak out after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2.

There has been conflicting accounts on what actually happened to the vocal critic and Washington Post columnist.

Turkish officials say a 15-man Saudi assassination squad — including at least one member of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's entourage — killed and dismembered Khashoggi, whose body has not been found.

The Saudi government provided several different versions of what happened, including that the journalist died in a fist fight. It currently maintain the journalist died in a premeditated killing.

An undated recent file picture shows murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (AFP/Getty Images)

Russell says Khashoggi's death acted as a spark to draw attention to other issues associated with the Saudi Arabian regime, pointing to the regime's ongoing military action in neighbouring Yemen.

UN experts have accused the regime of war crimes including rape, torture, disappearances and "deprivation of the right to life" during three and a half years of escalated fighting against rebels in Yemen.

"The fight is good against evil, it's not about — how you call it — race or politics," Russell said. "We all have to do our part here."

Our C.E.O. Ray Russell, has on behalf of all Freshslice Pizza franchise partners and employees, sent a letter to Prime Minister <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a> , expressing our deep concern regarding the Federal Government’s pending sale of Canadian-made military equipment to Saudi Arabia. <a href="https://t.co/9iQvsHM4HX">pic.twitter.com/9iQvsHM4HX</a> —@pizzafreshslice

Russell says he is not worried about a backlash against his business.

"The way I see it, we all have to do the right things. Money does not come first," he said.

"[If] some people hurt us business-wise, I really don't care about it and I will not change my mind on that."

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister said he is looking at different options to suspending the contract. He had previously been reluctant to cancel the billion-dollar deal, citing significant financial penalties — as much as $1 billion or more — built into the contract signed by the previous Conservative government.

With files from Zahra Premji