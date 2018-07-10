B.C. pilot for $200-a-month child care gets 'overwhelming' response, says government
Program to convert 1,800 child-care spots in the province to $10 per day, starting in October
A new B.C. government pilot program to offer parents $10-per-day childcare has received an "overwhelming response" from interested daycare providers, according to the Ministry of Children and Families.
Daycare operators who want to participate in the 18-month pilot had to apply before midnight Monday.
Earlier, there were complaints from some daycare operators that the process was too onerous, but now the government says it has more than enough applicants to meet the target of 1,800 spaces by the program's October launch.
As of mid-day Monday, the ministry had received 116 applications and more were expected by the 11:59 p.m. deadline, according to the ministry. Final numbers will be available next week.
The pilot is meant to test out the reality of offering "universal child care" at $10 per day — a key campaign promise for the B.C. NDP but one parents have been warned won't be delivered on quickly.
Monthly fees of $200 per child is a dramatic reduction from what parents pay now for licensed care, which varies by age and facility but last year in Vancouver exceeded $1,200 per month on average for a child under three.
