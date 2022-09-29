B.C. pharmacists granted limited prescribing powers under new health plan

Big changes are coming to some areas of British Columbia's beleaguered health-care system, including the granting of limited powers to pharmacists to prescribe and renew medication as a way to alleviate the strain on family doctors.

Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced 128 new seats at the province's only doctor training program at the University of British Columbia medical school and expanded the scope of practice for paramedics and first responders.

The three short-term goals are part of a greater five-year plan revealed Thursday addressing problems in the health-care system.

"The goal is to deliver the care for patients that patients in our province deserve," said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Starting Oct. 14, pharmacists will be able to administer more vaccines and renew prescriptions for a limited time for people who have lost their family doctors. Next spring, they will be able to prescribe drugs for minor ailments like urinary tract infections, allergies, acne and indigestion, saving patients a trip to the doctor.

The president of the B.C. Pharmacy Association said pharmacists in the province do not require additional training to implement the new measures.

"We've been trained to do much more than we've been able to do for a long time," said Jamie Wigstam.

Dix said the new powers match those already in place in Alberta pharmacies.

Starting in fall 2023, the UBC faculty of medicine will open 40 new seats, with another 40 added in 2024. An additional 48 residency positions to accommodate the expanded undergraduate program will be phased in by fall 2028.

According to Dix, 90 per cent of all doctors who graduate in B.C. remain in the province.