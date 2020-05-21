B.C. Parks campsites closed to non-B.C. residents this summer

B.C. Parks campsites will be closed to non-B.C. residents this summer.

Non-B.C, residents with existing reservations are being asked to contact the B.C. Parks call centre before June 15 to cancel and receive a full refund, according to the BC Parks website.

New reservations made after May 25 found to be made by non-B.C. residents will be subject to immediate cancellation without refund.

There are also new regulations around bookings.

Double sites will only be available for double site bookings and will not be bookable as single sites for two separate parties.

In order to manage numbers, double sites will also only permit a maximum of one camping party for both halves — that's four adults (over the age of 16), up to a maximum of eight people including children (under the age of 16).

Existing bookings for double sites must abide by the new maximum occupancy rules and may cancel free of charge by June 15, 2020, if their camping party does not fit the criteria.

"The health and safety of our BC Parks staff, park operators and visitors continue to be our top priority. We are all in this together, and we thank you for your patience and understanding as our staff and park operators work to safely reopen parks and campgrounds across the province," said the statement.