B.C. organ transplant patients seek 'accommodation angels'

A Victoria couple is searching for "accommodation angels" to help relieve some of the financial stress that can come with receiving an organ transplant in B.C.

Beth Campbell Duke came up with the idea to start a list of suitable housing options for patients after supporting her husband Tony Duke through a double lung transplant in 2016.

The couple had to drop everything and rush to Vancouver when a life-saving organ became available.

"You just wait for the phone to ring and then it's all hands on deck," Duke said.

The transplant was followed by months of follow-up care that required the Dukes to stay close to the hospital, in a city where housing is pricey and hard to come by.

All transplants in B.C. are done at hospitals in Vancouver, so most patients travelling from other parts of the province face similar challenges, Duke said.

The Dukes have put out a plea through a website they run called Transplant Rogues for anyone who may be willing to provide accommodation for transplant patients.

There are some restrictions on the types of units that are suitable for patients recovering from a transplant, Duke said. Lots of stairs and shared kitchen and bathroom spaces are not suitable for recovering patients.

Some supports available

Some B.C. charities offer housing to transplant patients, or grants to help with high costs.

For example, the B.C. branch of the Kidney Foundation has seven suites in Vancouver for patients to use during treatment.

"It has really been a godsend for people," said Heather Johnson, director of programs.

"We have actually heard of people saying that they would have to turn down the opportunity for a transplant if they couldn't stay in a kidney suite, because how do you afford to stay in Vancouver?"

When the kidney suites are full, the foundation is able to offer grants to patients who have to pay to stay elsewhere, but the entire program relies on donations, she said.

Two suites in Vancouver are also available for liver transplant patients, but it's not enough to meet patient demand, said Karen Stacey, founder of the Happy Liver Society of B.C.

"There's just not enough room in the inn, if you know what I mean," she said.

Support for housing is also available through the Heart Transplant Home Society. The Ronald McDonald House and David Foster Foundation assist the families of pediatric patients.

However, Duke says there are currently no housing supports in place for lung transplant patients in B.C. She hopes keeping a list of people to contact about potential accommodations could help.

"It would be helpful for people ahead of time, before a lung transplant or afterwards even, if they are scrambling to find a place, just to know that there are people who live close enough to the hospital who have an accommodation of some sort that may be appropriate for them," Duke said.

In B.C., a record 502 organ transplants were conducted in 2018. More than 1.35 million British Columbians have registered their wishes to be an organ donor.