B.C. Ombudsperson's annual report shows 10-year high for complaints

The 2017/18 annual report from the B.C. Office of the Ombudsperson shows a record number of calls and complaints against B.C. government agencies and public services.

The office — which works with the public to ensure fairness in services provided by provincial and public bodies — received 8,400 complaints and inquires, the highest in over a decade.

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke says the high volume of calls point to both positives and negatives in the system.

"It means people know we are here to listen to them, they're using the tools available to them to be treated fairly, they have the courage and conviction to speak up," Chalke said.

"On the other hand, the volume of complaints also does indicate that there's obviously much room for improvement in the way that public bodies treat the public."

The report says more than half of the complaints were in regards to government agencies, with most of them against the agencies meant to protect the province's most vulnerable populations.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction saw 625 complaints and the Ministry of Children and Family Development saw 555.

"I think that certainly for individuals who deal with those ministries, it's critically important for them not simply to receive a fair service, but often timeliness is a really important factor for them," Chalke told All Points West guest host Manusha Janakiram.

"If you imagine a single parent who is needing a crisis grant for groceries, it's important that they receive an answer but also receive an answer quickly."

Chalke says the complaints range from simple delays in service to negligence. He says that most cases can be solved by guiding the complainant through the steps they can take to solve the issue, but sometimes an investigation is necessary.

Beyond complaints regarding government agencies, public health authorities received 376 complaints. Chalke says those ranged from complaints about care, to the fees associated with certain types of care, to wait-list times.

Also, there were 155 complaints against BC Hydro, 182 complaints against the Workers' Compensation Board and 325 against ICBC.

Chalke says his office is in the second year of a three-year pilot project to work with public agencies on how they can better serve the public, rather than waiting for a complaint.

"After all, as the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

