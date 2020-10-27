B.C. officials to hold Saturday COVID-19 update as cases surge

British Columbia's top health officials are holding a rare weekend news conference today as cases in the province spike dramatically.



Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.



B.C. reported 589 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 425 on Thursday and 334 on Wednesday.



The province also reported two new deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 275.



Less than two weeks ago, Henry brought in new restrictions limiting the number of people in homes to the occupants plus their "safe six'' when cases began spiking in the Fraser Health region.

More to come.