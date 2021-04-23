B.C. officials to announce travel restrictions today to limit COVID-19 spread
Province considering using roadblocks to discourage people from leaving their health authority region
British Columbia's solicitor general is to announce provincial travel restrictions today to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Mike Farnworth is expected to give details at 9:30 a.m. PT of what the government views as essential travel while B.C. considers using roadblocks to discourage people from leaving their health authority region.
Farnworth has said the checkpoints will be similar to those used to identify impaired drivers.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says with current levels of transmission, travelling will spread the virus even further in B.C.
However, a group that represents frontline RCMP officers has pushed back against the roadblocks, saying it puts more pressure on limited resources and exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections.
The National Police Federation released a statement on Wednesday noting it has "grave concerns'' about police taking part in enforcing a COVID-19 ban on non-essential travel.
