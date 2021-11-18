B.C. officials announce limits on gas purchases for non-essential vehicles, travel restrictions

As catastrophic flooding continues to affect the supply chain in southern B.C., provincial officials have announced new limits on gasoline purchases for non-essential vehicles and travel restrictions along damaged highways.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced Friday that members of the general public in affected areas will be limited to 30 litres per visit to a gas station.

The emergency order covers drivers in the Lower Mainland-to-Hope region, the Sea-to-Sky region, Sunshine Coast, the Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island, and will be in effect until Dec. 1. Essential vehicles including emergency responders, public transit, commercial transport vehicles, infrastructure repair vehicles and health-care transportation will not be limited.

"It's 10 to 11 days that we have to pull together as a province. If we're greedy, we'll fail," Farnworth told reporters.

He said the order includes requirements for gas retailers to make sure their supply lasts until Dec. 1 and that the province will be work with them to make sure that happens.

The heavy rainstorm that struck southern B.C. beginning last weekend forced the closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which supplies some of the province's fuel supply. It has yet to reopen.

Farnworth declined to say how close the province is to running out of gas, but noted supplies are being brought in from Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California.

"If we follow the orders that are in place today, we will be fine," he said.

Non-essential travel limited

Farnworth also announced an order prohibiting non-essential travel on three stretches of highway severely affected by flooding and landslides.

The highways where non-essential travel has been restricted include:

Highway 99: from the junction of Highway 99 and Lillooet River Road to the B.C. Hydro Seton Lake Campsite access in Lillooet.

Highway 3: from the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 3 in Hope to the west entrance to Princeton from Highway 3.

Highway 7: from the junction of Highway 7 and Highway 9 in Agassiz to the junction of Highway 7 and Highway 1 in Hope.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming announced the reopening of Highway 3 during the same news conference.