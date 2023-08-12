From metal to meditation: Why this B.C. musician is creating music for insomnia

Fifty-one-year-old Devin Townsend has had difficulty sleeping as far back as he can remember.

His troubles were only worsened when he became a touring musician, changing time zones constantly and then became a parent.

An artist by trade — known for his successful career as a heavy metal and rock artist — Townsend began exploring a music-based solution to his insomnia.

He began writing soothing, dream-like songs, which he recorded and then listened to at night. But the recordings he started making 25 years ago quickly became part of a broader meditative practice that helped ground him throughout the day.

"I've always used the ambient jams that I do in the morning as something that keeps me balanced and has kept me balanced for many years," he told CBC Vancouver's The Early Edition.

"It was only recently, during the pandemic, where I started to recognize that the function of that music for me … is essentially a background musical accompaniment to my day that is innocuous in enough of a way that it doesn't draw my attention towards it, yet engaging enough that it acts as a watercolour for the background of my day."

Helping anxious minds

It was during the difficulties of the pandemic that Townsend began sharing his meditative tracks with the world.

He launched the tracks under the project name DreamPeace and plans to continually release new songs and albums.

"The idea is to release it as soon as I finish one and then just keep making it," he said.

There are seven full albums, each about an hour long, available on the DreamPeace YouTube channel.

According to Townsend's website, the music isn't in lieu of his other musical endeavours but a side project.

"My aim with this music is to provide a soundtrack for anxious minds," he writes.

The work is also in response to what he saw as a gap in the canon of sleep music. He has searched the internet far and wide for ambient music that's comparable to his own but frequently came up against songs with cheesy synth lines, a repetitive pattern, a gong or a "new agey flute."

"I find that really distracting," he says.

In addition to the music, Townsend says he's working with Keisel Guitars to create a purpose-built instrument for DreamPeace and the genre.

"[It's] designed for sitting on a couch. It's ergonomically set so that you can relax and create these atmospheres."