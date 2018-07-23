B.C. murder suspect arrested in South Korea, 12 years after shooting

A man accused of gunning down a 19-year-old in Burnaby more than a decade ago has been arrested in South Korea and is now back in B.C.

Jui-Kai Weng, then 28, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the early morning of Jan. 22, 2006 in the parking lot at 3355 North Rd., according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Shaoxin Zhang, 19, was killed in the gunfire, while a second man survived.

Police say Weng, formerly known as Lee-Chia "Kenny" Weng, fled to Taiwan soon after the shooting, and an Interpol red notice was issued for his arrest.

First court appearance Tuesday

This March, IHIT received the news that Weng had been arrested in South Korea. Courts in that country approved his extradition on June 26.

"IHIT is grateful for the assistance provided by all its domestic partners as well as its partnership with law enforcement officials of South Korea," Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a press release.

"IHIT and our many partners are committed to bringing those accused of committing the most heinous crimes before the court."

Weng arrived in Vancouver on July 20 and is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday.

A second man, Huan Sheng "Leo" Tang, was convicted of obstruction of justice in 2008 for his involvement in the incident.

