B.C. MLA speaks out publicly against anonymous online threat to sabotage Coastal GasLink pipeline

A British Columbia MLA says he's outraged by an anonymous online threat of sabotage against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

A message on the website B.C. Counter-info from an anonymous source claims parts of the pipeline were sabotaged with holes drilled in a section of pipe and welds broken to delay the project and drive up Coastal GasLink's costs.

The website says it publishes original work, anonymous submissions, and material from other websites for educational purposes only and doesn't condone unlawful behaviour.

CBC hasn't been able to determine the source of the original message or whether its claims are true.

RCMP say they are aware of ongoing efforts to "delay or obstruct" the pipeline.

In an email to CBC News, Coastal GasLink's parent company, TC Energy, said there's no evidence of tampering, but it's launching a safety review. It says the sabotage claim, even if unsubstantiated, spreads fear and violence.

Ellis Ross, the B.C. Liberal MLA for the riding of Skeena took to social media on Sunday to say he was outraged by what he read online.

"They're trying to intimidate not only CGL, Coastal Coastal GasLInk, the pipeline company — but there's Aboriginal workers out there, there's non-Aboriginal workers out there that have nothing to do with it," Ross said Monday, speaking from Victoria.

"They have no right terrorizing these pipeline workers."

Final approval has been given for a $40-billion liquefied natural gas plant and pipeline for northern B.C. The 670-kilometre pipeline will run natural gas from Dawson Creek to the plant in Kitimat, which will liquefy and export the gas to Asia. (CBC News)

Ross and Coastal GasLink say the threats are worrying, given recent incidents, including one in Smithers, B.C., that RCMP described as a "targeted attack on emergency service vehicles" in October, and an alleged attack on security guards and employees at a Coastal GasLink pipeline worksite near Houston, B.C., in February 2022.

There have been no arrests in either incident, and there is no evidence the incidents are linked.

Ross says more needs to be done to protect the project.

"These terrorist activities, it's only a matter of time before somebody gets hurt."

Coastal GasLink's parent company says attacks on energy infrastructure should concern all Canadians.

"Regardless of their authenticity, we believe these claims are intended to delay our project and spread fear and violence," the company said.

British Columbia's energy regulator says it is aware of the claims and is working with RCMP, Coastal GasLink, and other relevant parties to investigate.

Coastal GasLink's 670-kilometre pipeline is set to bring gas fracked in northeastern B.C. to an LNG terminal in Kitimat on B.C.'s North Coast.