B.C. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of half-sister

The estranged half brother of a young Mission woman killed in 2013 has received a life sentence and won't be eligible for parole for 13 years.

Rachel Pernosky, 18, went missing in March of 2013. Three days later, her body was found down an embankment in the 43400 block of Old Orchard Road in Chilliwack.

Due to the steep terrain, a search and rescue team was called in to retrieve the body, which police identified as Pernosky's.

Three years later, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team arrested her 31-year-old half-brother, Mathew Pernosky, on June 24, 2016.

He was charged with second degree murder and indignity to a body.

In a statement read at the time of his arrest, family members expressed their pain for the young mother who had a one-year-old son.

"It is excruciating to not have Rachel in our lives any longer and what makes this more difficult is knowing that an estranged family member has been charged with her murder," it read.

In his sentencing Thursday, Pernosky also received a lifetime firearms prohibition.