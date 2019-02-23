B.C. man sentenced in U.S. for attempting to smuggle ecstasy

The U.S. Department of Justice says a British Columbia man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for attempting to smuggle ecstasy into Washington state.

Nathan Hall, 41, escaped arrest in the United States in April 2013 after he and accomplice Jeffrey Laviolette were confronted by U.S. Border Patrol agents just east of the Huntingdon/Sumas border crossing.

The two Canadian men were attempting to move more than 20 kilograms of ecstasy in backpacks by hiking across rural terrain. After they were spotted by authorities, Hall dropped his backpack, allegedly fired a gun, and fled back across the border to Canada.

Laviolette was taken into custody immediately and after a two-day manhunt by American and Canadian authorities, Hall was arrested in Abbotsford.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, it took more than five years to extradite Hall from Canada.

History of 'chronic lying'

Hall pleaded guilty in November 2018 to conspiracy to distribute ecstasy and possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Justice Department said Hall denied firing a shot at the border but he was caught on a camera near the border with a firearm strapped to his thigh.

At the sentence hearing in Seattle Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said Hall 'has a history of chronic lying, using fake ID, and ignoring court orders,' according to a release.

American authorities believe Hall and Laviolette, who are both B.C. Lower Mainland residents, were members of a group that smuggled drugs to California.

Laviolette was sentenced to 10 years in prison.