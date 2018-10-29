B.C. man jailed for sharing woman's nude photos in sextortion attempt

A Metro Vancouver man who tried to coerce a woman into oral sex by sending nude photos to her boyfriend has been sentenced to two months behind bars.

Alexander John Chadderton Baziw, 21, pleaded guilty in June to extortion and publication of an intimate image without consent. He was sentenced Monday morning in Vancouver Provincial Court to 60 days in jail, to be followed by two years of probation, as well as a victim surcharge of $200.

The court has heard that Baziw and his victim were involved in an intense sexual affair last year. On the day of the crimes, June 29, 2017, Baziw had been arguing with the woman by text message, angry that she hadn't broken up with her boyfriend.

He threatened to tell the boyfriend about the affair, warning that he had a trove of nude photos of the victim to share.

"How about meet up with me, suck my c--k, and I'll stop right now," Baziw wrote in a text message read for the court.

He gave her an address on Vancouver's West Side, and told her, "30 minutes. One second late, I got some ammo." When she arrived and Baziw demanded oral sex, she refused.

A neighbour heard the woman's hysterical crying and called police.

An investigation would later reveal that Baziw had already sent two intimate photos to the boyfriend when he made his demand for sex.

During a sentencing hearing last month, defence and Crown lawyers agreed that 60 days would be an appropriate jail term, but Baziw's lawyer had argued against probation, saying it would interfere with the young man's plans to move to the U.S. and join the Air Force.