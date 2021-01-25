Province to release report on COVID-19 impact on B.C. care homes, months after it was completed

A report on the impact of the pandemic on long-term care homes in B.C. will be made available to the public today, after the province was criticized for failing to tell British Columbians the report was being commissioned at all.

The firm Ernst & Young was hired to put the report together in the summer of 2020 and several organizations — including the Hospital Employees' Union and B.C. Care Providers Association — have confirmed to CBC News they provided information for it.

The report is expected to focus on how COVID-19 outbreaks were handled at care homes, and how the virus was able to spread at different facilities. In B.C., roughly two-thirds of COVID-19 deaths are linked to long-term care homes.

Participating organizations have voiced their concern about why the Ministry of Health did not make the independent report public earlier as B.C. deals with a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

"We were approached back in July," said SafeCareBC CEO Jennifer Lyle.

The report has been complete since October.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday during a press event the report is not a review of care homes themselves, but how the province can better service them. The report was commissioned by the Health Services Division of the Ministry.

Dix, speaking Monday on CBC's The Early Edition, said the government had the report in the fall and did not release it earlier because "people were incredibly busy."

"They got the report and they took it and they started to make the changes that were required ... it was about due diligence," said Dix.

He said the ministry takes responsibility for not releasing it sooner.

Rapid testing concerns

Terry Lake, CEO of the B.C. Care Providers Association and a former health minister with the B.C. Liberal Party, said interviews for the report were done with the board chair, the acting CEO at the time, and long-term care home operators that are members of the association.

He said their biggest concerns were about a lack of rapid testing being done on people working at long-term care facilities.

"We don't need to test every worker, only those that are not vaccinated ... I think it would be an effective way to make sure that asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic workers are not coming in and starting an outbreak," Lake said Monday on The Early Edition.

B.C.'s seniors' advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, said in January that her office, too, is reviewing care homes. That report is expected to include facilities that experienced major, fatal outbreaks such as Little Mountain Place in Vancouver, Tabor Village in Abbotsford, Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver and Langley Lodge.