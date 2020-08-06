B.C. lost thousands of businesses during first 2 months of COVID-19 pandemic

More than 25,000 businesses closed across British Columbia between March and April this year, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.

The numbers paint a grim picture of how businesses have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We knew months ago it was tough for businesses and these numbers show the real devastation," says Bridgitte Anderson, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

"And it's not even the full picture," she adds, as the numbers don't include May, June or July.

At the start of the year, there were 131,074 active businesses — where at least one person was employed — but by April, that number had dropped to 117,005, a decrease of more than 10 per cent.

A stark contrast can be seen between February and March, when B.C. went into Phase 1 of its COVID-19 response and many businesses were forced to shutter in response to public health measures.

In February, just over 6,700 businesses closed, but by March, that number had jumped to 11,847. And then another 13,715 businesses closed in April.

A man crosses a street in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, March 23, 2020. Anderson says retail and restaurants were two of the hardest hit industries. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Greater Vancouver records huge losses

A large percentage of the closures were centred in B.C.'s most populous region, Greater Vancouver.

Statistics Canada says 15,919 businesses closed in Greater Vancouver between March and April.

Anderson says a lot of businesses in the region didn't contemplate closing until May or June, so she predicts the numbers will get even worse.

"The closures just show the snapshot," she said.

Anderson says every time a business closes it creates a ripple effect that puts other jobs at risk, including suppliers and contractors.

Of the industries hardest hit, Anderson says tourism, accommodation, food, retail, construction, and miscellaneous/personal services top the list.

She says some businesses were able to shift online, which helped them survive, but many others didn't have that option and were forced to close.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is working with the government as part of its economic recovery task force and Anderson says her organization is pushing for short-term relief from the province in the form of reduced regulatory burdens and taxes.

As for the bigger picture, she says there needs to be a focus on investing in digital infrastructure and helping businesses shift to a virtual environment to survive the pandemic.

"It's imperative that the government doesn't just look at what they can do short-term, immediately, but also, how we're going to be able to transform our region long-term," she said.