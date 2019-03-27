B.C. Liberal MLA Jas Johal withdraws Punjabi remark made in legislative assembly
Johal called the Surrey NDP MLAs 'chamchas,' a term he defined as 'sycophants'
Liberal MLA Jas Johal raised a few eyebrows when he deployed a Punjabi term to describe his NDP colleagues in the legislative assembly Monday.
Johal, who represents Richmond-Queensborough, was speaking during oral question period about the issue of changes to the agricultural land reserve. He accused the minister of agriculture of not meeting with an association of farmers from Surrey.
Directing his comments to NDP members from Surrey, B.C., Johal said they were "not taking care of their members and their constituents."
"There's a word in Punjabi called chamcha," Johal, who is of Punjabi heritage, said. "It means sycophant. There's no better term to describe these Surrey MLAs — a bunch of chamchas. They've done nothing to advocate for those farmers."
Watch the video of Jas Johal's comments
What is a chamcha?
The word chamcha — which is also found in Hindi — is an informal slang term. While it is defined as "sycophant," it is colloquially more akin to "puppet" or "suck-up."
Punjabi and Hindi speakers in B.C. took note.
I’m laughing 😆, Laughing at Johal. grown up people don’t use this kind of language. Just plan childish—@boparaiied
Johal withdraws comment
On Tuesday, Surrey-Panorama NDP MLA Jenny Sims, who is also of Punjabi heritage, asked for Johal to withdraw his comments and apologize.
"I found that language that was used yesterday inflammatory, insulting and totally unacceptable," Sims said.
Watch the video of Jenny Sims' comments
Johal withdrew his comment.
According to the 2016 census, 198,805 British Columbians speak Punjabi. It is the most widely spoken language in the province after English.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.