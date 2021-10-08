B.C. leads in job creation numbers, but more work ahead, says recovery minister
Province's jobless rate has fallen below 6%, according to Statistics Canada
British Columbia posted the top job creation numbers in Canada last month and the province's jobless rate has fallen below six per cent.
Statistics Canada reports B.C. added 12,300 jobs in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to 5.9 per cent.
Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon says the numbers indicate B.C.'s recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic is gaining strength provincewide, with the Prince George, Okanagan and Cariboo areas posting the strongest gains.
But he says there is more work to be done as some communities and people have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Kahlon announced an expanded tech sector training program on Friday that gives priority to some under-represented people, including Indigenous Peoples, women, immigrants and the disabled.
Statistics Canada also reported Friday that Canada added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to February 2020 levels.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?