B.C. launching 2,500 affordable child-care spaces

The government of B.C. has announced 53 child-care facilities around the province will begin offering their services at a maximum cost of $200 a month per child.

To balance operational costs, the facilities will receive funding from the government, which has allocated $60 million for the project.

"This project takes a major step towards universal child care in British Columbia," said B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy in a statement.

"We want to make life more affordable for families, and this investment will demonstrate the low-cost, high-quality care B.C. parents can look forward to as we fully implement ChildCare B.C."

The prototype sites are the next phase in the government's commitment to its 10-year ChildCare B.C. plan, a campaign promise from the NDP for $10-a-day childcare.

Preparing for provincewide subsidized childcare

The facilities are spread out across the province in both rural and urban areas and are expected to affect the guardians of 2,500 children.

Child-care facilities were asked to apply for the program back in the summer of 2018, with more than 300 child-care operators from B.C. submitting applications, according to the statement.

All 53 sites, which are spread out across the province, are expected to open by Dec. 1, 2018. (Miranda Fatur/CBC)

The chosen sites will operate until March 31, 2020, and are required to provide the government with feedback on the program to prepare for an eventual provincewide roll out.

B.C.'s Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen says the prototype sites are critical in order for the government to design and refine the program moving forward.

"Prototype sites give us a glimpse of what the future of universal child care in B.C. can be and are critical as we design and refine our program moving forward," said Chen.

Families who are unable to access the subsidized spaces could still be eligible to receive support through the Affordable Child Care Benefit.

The program provides parents with a combined annual income of $111,000 or less up to $1,250 per child a month.

All 53 facilities are expected to be in operation by Dec. 1, 2018.