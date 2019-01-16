A B.C. provincial court judge who teared up over a victim impact statement in a sex crimes trial has sentenced the man responsible to 14 months in jail.

Jeremy Carlson, also known as Rhiley Carlson, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to sexual interference involving a minor in 2017.

The victim was an eight-year-old girl.

During a sentencing hearing last May, Carlson's lawyer complained of apparent judicial bias and requested that judge Monica McParland recuse herself after she was seen wiping a tear from her eye during what court documents described as a "highly emotional and moving" victim impact statement from the child's mother.

McParland refused, noting that the Supreme Court of Canada and the Canadian Judicial Council "both agree that judges are human and not expected to be robots."

Carlson will also be under two years of probation with conditions after release.