The B.C. government has introduced legislation that would force oil and gas companies to turn over supply and pricing data.

If passed, Bill 42 will allow the province to collect and publish financial information about the fuel market that will be made public.

"It's time to pull back the curtain to get some answers for British Columbians on how the price of gasoline is set," announced Trade Minister Bruce Ralston on Monday.

"It sends a message to the oil and gas companies: The days of setting your prices in secrecy are coming to an end," he said while tabling the Fuel Transparency Act at the B.C. Legislature.

Companies will be required to share information on refined fuel imports and exports, fuel volumes at refineries and terminals, as well as wholesale and retail prices.

The act also has "safeguards" in place to ensure the information provided is complete, accurate and reported regularly.



Bill 42 is the province's attempt to demand accountability over record-high gas prices that bubbled to a tipping point this year.

Sudden and dramatic increases at the pumps in the spring triggered a public inquiry that lasted through the summer.

The NDP government ordered the B.C. Utilities Commission to look into the matter in May but said provincial taxes were off limits.

The investigation struggled at first to get the full co-operation of most gas companies, which claimed the release of sensitive information could compromise competitive advantage.

The BCUC wrapped up its inquiry in August with the revelation of an inexplicable 13-cents per litre discrepancy in the price of gasoline for which it could find no credible explanation.

Gas companies were given the chance to respond and did, but earlier this month, in a supplementary report provided by the BCUC, the commission said it found their evidence did not add up, labelling it "either inconclusive or conflicting."