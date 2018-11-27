B.C. intervenes in greenhouse gas fight between Ottawa, Ontario and Saskatchewan

The British Columbia government says it will intervene in separate court cases in Saskatchewan and Ontario where those provinces are challenging federal authority to pass legislation that puts a minimum price on greenhouse gas pollution.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby says the province intends to argue federal and provincial governments share a role in addressing climate change, but the federal government has the right and responsibility to put a price on carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases entering the atmosphere.

Environment Minister George Heyman says B.C. is already leading the country when it comes to carbon pricing with its decade-old carbon tax, but it believes the provinces should follow the national climate strategy.

Saskatchewan and Ontario are appealing to their respective high courts to challenge the federal government's authority to set a minimum national pollution pricing system.

The Saskatchewan case is slated to be heard in February of 2019 while the Ontario challenge is scheduled for April.