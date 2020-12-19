B.C. premier, officials to update province's immunization plan

Premier John Horgan will be joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and other officials Monday morning to outline the next steps in B.C.'s immunization plan, which aims to vaccinate four million people against COVID-19 by September.

The premier will hold a public news briefing at 10:30 a.m. PT.

In late January, the province introduced its plan to vaccinate high-risk and most elderly populations by April, followed by younger age groups in the spring and summer.

The proposed schedule was split into four phases, with those getting the first shots including residents, staff, essential visitors with long-term care and assisted living; people waiting for long-term care; people in remote Indigenous communities and hospital workers caring for patients with COVID-19.

B.C. remains in the first phase, while Phase 4 — planned for July to September — will immunize members of the general public between the ages of 18 and 59.

A truck carrying COVID-19 vaccine crosses the Canada-U.S. border into B.C., on Dec. 12, 2020. (CBSA/Lestudio Neuf)

A slowdown of vaccine delivery to the province through February complicated B.C.'s plan. To date, 252,373 people have received shots.

It's expected that this month, seniors 80 and older, Indigenous seniors 65 and older, hospital staff and medical specialists, vulnerable populations living and working in congregated settings and staff providing in-home support to seniors will begin getting their shots.

Immunization clinics overseen by local health authorities are being organized in 172 communities in school gymnasiums, arenas, convention centres and community halls.

The province says it is developing a system to alert people to register for a vaccination clinic and ensure they receive a formal record of immunization once they are immunized.