B.C. human rights commissioner calls for end to police officer program in B.C. schools

B.C.'s Human Rights Commissioner is calling for the end of school liaison officer programs that put police in schools just as Vancouver's school board prepares to vote on a motion to bring them back.

In a letter to the B.C. School Trustees Association, commissioner Kasari Govender recommends that the programs be ended by all school districts unless they can demonstrate an evidence-based need for them that can't be met some other way.

The letter dated Friday comes as the Vancouver School Board is set to vote Monday on a motion that would reinstate a "revised and reimagined" version of the program in public schools after it was ended last year.

Govender says Indigenous, Black and other marginalized students, as well as their parents and communities, have raised significant concerns about the harm caused by having police in schools.

She says a study last year concluded that there's little research on Canadian programs but those in the U.S. have been found to make marginalized students feel less safe, contributing to a sense of criminalization, and that officers discipline Black students and students with disabilities at disproportionately high rates.

While school liaison officers have acted as sports coaches, youth counsellors and substance use educators, Govender says the school district should fund educators to take on these roles.

"Instead of funding school liaison officers, let's fund educators to do this work and let their expertise shine in this context," she told CBC News.

The ABC party campaigned on a promise to bring back the program.

Program discontinued in 2021

In April 2021, the Vancouver School Board voted 8–1 to end the program, which stationed Vancouver Police Department officers throughout the district's 17 high schools.

It was axed due to concerns about the impact that police presence in school would have on the mental and physical well-being of students, especially students of colour. The VPD said the program was about student engagement and making schools safe and inclusive.

More than a year later, the ABC slate of municipal candidates, led by now-Mayor Ken Sim, vowed the program would return.

The ABC party holds four out of nine VSB trusteeships. A fifth trustee is a former member of ABC.

More than 80 speakers, including six organizations such as teachers' unions, had registered to speak to the board last week about the idea.

Ian Rowe, a member of the Vancouver District Parent Advisory Council, says the council was surprised at how quickly the motion has come forward.

"What it looks like right now is an indication about a brand new group of trustees who are making to look good on [an] election promise," Rowe said. "But at the same time, there's a significant amount of complexities."

In a September statement, ABC trustee Preeti Faridkot said many students, parents and educators have been calling for the program's return.

"Reinstating an updated version of the program will be an excellent step towards creating safer, more welcoming schools while addressing concerns that led to the program being cut in the first place," she said.