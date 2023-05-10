Here comes a heat wave, B.C.

Temperatures across many parts of British Columbia are expected to rise dramatically over the next five days, topping out in the mid-30s in some places on Sunday.

The sunny and hot weather could have far-reaching effects as some regions in the province are already dealing with smoky skies from wildfires and the threat of flooding from rapid snowmelt.

John Innes, a professor in the faculty of forestry at the University of B.C., says he's especially worried about the wildfire risk in the northeast as temperatures rise.

He says it looks like a "serious weather event'' is occurring, with a ridge of pressure expected to produce prolonged heat with little to no rain in the forecast.

As of Wednesday morning there were 42 fires burning across B.C., most of which are small, but the area they've scorched has grown significantly in recent days.

In Fort St. John, where a 29-square-kilometre wildfire is burning nearby, the temperature is expected to hit 32 C on Sunday. Environment Canada is also forecasting a high of 34 C in Kamloops on Sunday and just one degree cooler in Prince George.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre said above-seasonal temperatures have melted about a quarter of the province's snowpack, a pace that was already much faster than normal.

Cache Creek in the southern Interior remains under a flood warning as more evacuation orders were announced on Tuesday.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma has said the forecast does not call for a heat dome like the one that killed hundreds of people in the summer of 2021.

But heat can still be a risk to human health and the government will support communities by opening cooling centres if needed, she told media on Tuesday.

Get prepared

This week is emergency preparedness week, where many municipalities, such as Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley, are advocating for residents to prepare emergency plans, grab-and-go bags and other emergency kits.

Environment Canada says temperatures will reach 35 C on Sunday in Abbotsford.