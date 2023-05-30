B.C. hockey officials saying little after fight leaves goalie lying motionless on ice

Hockey officials are saying little about an incident in the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) that left a goalie lying motionless on the ice.

Evan Paul was playing his second game in net for the North Vancouver Wolf Pack when a fight erupted in the third period of his team's Jan. 25 game against the Richmond Sockeyes at Minoru Arena.

Video of the fight shows Richmond defenceman Eithan Grishin over top of Paul with his arms around the goaltender for close to 20 seconds. When Grishin lets go, Paul slumps to the ice.

A game summary states the defenceman received a match penalty for a blow to the head.

In a statement issued Sunday, the North Vancouver Wolf Pack said Paul had suffered a "severe injury" and was recovering at home. The team declined further comment.

CBC News reached out to PJHL commissioner Trevor Alto but has not heard back.

The Richmond Sockeyes declined comment, calling it a "league matter" and citing a hearing that will be held "soon."

CBC News has also reached out to B.C. Hockey and the Richmond RCMP.

Grishin, 19, was suspended 16 games for incidents earlier this season, according to the PJHL website.

On Nov. 16, he received a 13-game suspension — five games for harassment of an official, three games as supplemental discipline, two games after receiving a game misconduct for being the third man in a fight, and three games as supplemental discipline for being a repeat offender.

On Sept. 26 he was suspended three games for receiving a match penalty for slashing.

The PJHL is a Tier 2 Junior A league consisting of teams in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast.