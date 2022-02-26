B.C. hockey goalie forges unique path from Smithers to Beijing Paralympics

Adam Kingsmill lost his right leg in a lawnmower accident at age two, but playing in goal on a prosthetic leg hardly stopped him from stopping pucks, or advancing through B.C.'s minor hockey system.

At age 15, the Smithers, B.C. native was good enough to try out for the triple-A Cariboo Cougars in Prince George. He was featured in a story on the local TV station, and word of his talent spread to Hockey Canada.

Soon a scout came calling with a question for Kingsmill: As a single-leg amputee, had he ever considered playing para hockey?

"[It was] very fortunate for me because that year I ended up breaking my femur on my good leg and that kinda ended my hopes for playing stand up hockey," he said. "I got flown out to Toronto for a development camp and I think I fell in love with the [para] game right then and there."

Within the year, Kingsmill had packed his hockey bag, said goodbye to his parents and moved in with a Calgary billet family so he could join the Hockey Canada western training hub.

There he began his transition from the stand up game to para or "sledge" hockey, as it's commonly known in Canada, where players sit on sleds and propel themselves around the ice using picks on the top of their sticks.

The adjustment, while significant, was made easier, Kingsmill said, when he realized no matter the categorization, hockey is hockey.

"In the grand scheme of things, there's not a whole lot of differences," he said.

"Being able to get into that dressing room and see all these individuals being able to play the sport they love, the sport Canadians love. It was just the same people, the same game and the way to continue my dream."

Last year Kingsmill earned selection to his first major international team — the world championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, where Canada won the silver medal.

Although his performance there boded well for Paralympic selection, when the roster was finalized a few weeks ago, the emotions still flowed when he shared the news with his parents.

"I don't really have words for what my family did for me and I get choked up talking about it. They've been my rock," he said. "Even when I didn't think I was capable of this, they were right here beside me … without actually pushing me into anything."

Canada's para hockey team won silver at the PyeongChang Paralympic Games in 2018. Kingsmill said this year's squad is feeling inspired by their colleagues on the women's team who brought home gold from Beijing.

"As their little brothers we've been trying to follow in their footsteps," he laughed. "We feel confident coming into this tournament."

The Beijing Paralympic Games opening ceremony is March 4. Team Canada kicks off the para hockey tournament the following day against rival USA.