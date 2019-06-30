B.C. historian Robert McDonald dies at age 75

A well-known British Columbia historian, professor and author is being remembered for his contributions to the province.

Robert McDonald died of a stroke on June 19. He was 75.

McDonald is best known for his work on urban, economic and social history, including in his book Making Vancouver: Class, Status, and Social Boundaries, 1863-1913. He also published numerous academic papers over the years.

"He was just endlessly curious and had a fantastic sense of what made the province tick," said Michael Kluckner, president of the Vancouver Historical Society. "He really was a delightful character."

Bringing history alive

Kluckner knew McDonald, who also served as president and program director of the society in the past, for seven years.

He says McDonald had a particular way of making history come alive and remain relevant in contemporary times.

"He reached out from the halls of academia, as we say, out in the community," said Kluckner. "He managed to have a foot in both camps and really influenced everybody with that."

His latest book about B.C. politics, as yet untitled, was being prepared for publication when he died.

"He was very interested in political history.

"The book he had just finished at the time that he died — which we are all hoping is going to come to light quite soon — was on 100 years of B.C. political history, from the founding of the province in 1870."



McDonald taught courses on British Columbian and Canadian history for more than three decades at several universities across the province, including the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University and the University of Victoria.

A scholarship fund has been created at UBC in McDonald's memory.

A service will be held at the Vancouver Unitarian Church on Monday, July 8.