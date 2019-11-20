B.C. high school field closed after disintegrating artificial turf dispenses fibrous shards into environment

A turf playing field at a Victoria high school has been closed over concerns the fake grass is causing real environmental problems.

The Greater Victoria School District closed the field Monday at Oak Bay High School after receiving calls from area residents worried about fibrous shards littering the area around the field and in nearby Bowker Creek.

According to the district, the field is currently covered to prevent further pollution and was closed Tuesday to all users.

"String fibres are starting to be released from the material that is the turf," said Kim Morris, secretary treasurer for the district. "We are working with students and community members to find alternative arrangements over the winter."

Oak Bay resident Angus Matthews walks regularly near the school and creek and said he phoned the district in late October when he saw the shards and realized what they were.

"It's everywhere and it's obviously the turf failing," said Matthews on CBC's On The Island Tuesday. "It's being tracked and blown all over the place and sadly we have found it on the beach at the mouth of Bowker Creek."

Strands of fake grass from the field at Oak Bay High lie on the concrete in contrast with real grass. The field is currently covered and closed to prevent more turf from shedding into the local environment. (Submitted/Angus Matthews)

Matthews said he and three friends collected five large garbage bags of broken turf from the area on Friday and were devastated by the scale of the problem.

"Here we are on our hands and knees picking up plastic that is the result of incompetence in manufacturing," he said.

Matthews said he is also upset the school district did not make a better effort to contain the turf and feels badly for the kids who aren't going to be able to use it now.

Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch said in a statement city staff has been helping with cleanup and installing filters to catch any further debris.

According to the Greater Victoria School District, the field at Oak Bay High School is still under warranty and will be replaced in the spring. (oakbay.sd61.bc.ca)

The Ministry of the Environment said it is aware of the issue and its staff are monitoring the situation.

"This is a local government and school district issue," said the ministry in a statement. "We encourage all parties to take action to place priority on environmental protection and staff are available to provide support to the school district."

According to Morris, the field will remain closed until spring when the manufacturer will be replacing it under warranty.

CBC has requested the name of the company that manufactured the field from the school district.