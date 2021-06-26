B.C. heat wave shatters temperature records across the province

From Abbotsford to Yoho National Park, a heat wave shattered temperature records in British Columbia on Saturday — and meteorologists expect the weather to get even hotter over the next couple of days.

The Village of Lytton was the hottest place in the country Saturday, with a record-breaking 43.2 C according to Environment Canada. The previous record there was set in 2006, at 39.9 C.

Other notable highs include the Fraser Valley, which broke 40 C at Cultus Lake for the first time yesterday.

In the Cache Creek area, temperatures soared to 42.5 C, and Lillooet set a new record at 43.1 C. Temperatures in the Pemberton Valley are so high an evacuation order has been issued because of rising river levels caused by snowmelt.

Heat peak on Monday

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the worst is yet to come — forecasters expect the Lower Mainland to breach Canada's all-time hottest temperature Sunday or Monday, when the heat wave is expected to peak.

Wagstaffe says Abbotsford, in the Fraser Valley, will be the city to watch on Monday as the humidex will make it feel as hot as 50 C.

The City of Vancouver has set up cooling centres throughout the city to help people avoid heat stroke. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The heat is forecast to shift eastward on Tuesday, although temperatures in the Interior will remain over 40 C. Wagstaffe says a province-wide cool down isn't expected until at least July 6.

B.C.'s West Coast neighbours across the border are also experiencing record-breaking temperatures.

On Saturday, Portland, Ore., hit 42.2 C. The U.S. National Weather Service says it will get as hot as 44.4 C there on Sunday and Monday.