B.C. heat warnings lifted but Interior thunderstorm threat — and wildfire risk — increases

Tuesday's heat wave saw 13 daily temperature records fall as Lytton hit almost 40 C

Mike Laanela · CBC News ·
A band of clouds created a dramatic sunrise over Vancouver on Wednesday morning, following a spell of unseasonably hot weather. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

B.C.'s heat wave has been pushed out by a band of unstable air, bringing the threat of thunderstorms in the Interior and greater risk of wildfires.

Environment Canada has lifted almost all of the hot weather warnings issued earlier this week, except for two in the northeast part of the province.

But severe thunderstorm watches are now in place for the Central Interior, with the threat of lightning, strong gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

That is sure to raise the risk of wildfires after the recent hot, dry weather pushed the fire danger rating to moderate or high for most of the province.

The fire danger rating is moderate to high for much of B.C. after the recent heat wave. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

More records set Tuesday

On Wednesday in Metro Vancouver and the South Coast, temperatures are forecast to reach the low 20s near the water and the high 20s inland for the rest of the week, with the chance of showers increasing over the next few days.

Thirteen daily temperature records were broken on Tuesday, including:

  • Lillooet, 38.8 C
  • Nakusp, 33.4 C
  • Princeton, 33.9 C

The hottest spot in Canada was Lytton, where temperatures hit 39.5 C.

