B.C. health officials update COVID-19 situation in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give her daily update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. PT.

As of Thursday, B.C. confirmed a total of 271 cases of COVID-19. Eight people have died, including seven connected to the outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

On Friday, the mayor of Vancouver ordered every restaurant and bar in the city to stop any dine-in services by the end of Friday or face prosecution. He also ordered the closure of all playgrounds in the city.

