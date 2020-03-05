B.C. health officials to provide update on coronavirus

Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, are providing an update about the novel coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

Watch the press conference live at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The province's 13th presumptive case was identified Wednesday. The patient is a woman in her 80s who is in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital.

All of the previous 12 patients were able to stay in isolation at home and four have recovered completely. Three other patients are currently asymptomatic and are awaiting test results to clear them to return to normal life.