B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide an update on how many new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed over the last three days and whether any more lives have been lost to the pandemic.

Henry is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. PT. CBC will live-stream the briefing on this website, on Twitter and on Facebook.

Recent weeks have seen a significant spike in B.C.'s COVID-19 caseload, with upwards of 100 new cases confirmed nearly every day and the number of active cases surging to record highs.

As of Friday, there were 1,803 people with active novel coronavirus infections out of 7,842 cases to date. A total of 223 people have died of their illness.

Hospitalizations stood at 59 patients, including 20 who were in intensive care.

The latest numbers come as British Columbians prepare for the reality of a provincial election during a pandemic. Earlier Monday, NDP Leader John Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24, arguing that delaying the vote until 2021 risks "instability" in the government's pandemic response.

Horgan insists that management of the COVID-19 response will remain stable throughout the campaign, with deputy premier Carole James taking the government's reins and public health officers remaining in their current roles.