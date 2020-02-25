B.C. health officials say COVID-19 situation stable

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said there is no change to the status of COVID-19 infections, caused by the novel coronavirus, in British Columbia.

In their weekly media briefing, Henry said there were no new cases to announce.

On Monday, the province's seventh case of COVID-19 was confirmed after a man in his 40s tested positive for the virus in the Fraser Health region.

The man is a close contact of a woman who was confirmed last week as the province's sixth case. She had travelled to Vancouver from Iran before developing symptoms.

Henry says the peak of the epidemic in Wuhan, China — the epicentre of the disease — appears to have passed earlier this month.

"The World Health Organization team, they truly are seeing a decrease in cases. That's a bit heartening in that it does tell us that the control measures that have been put in place in China have not only bought us time but they have protected a lot of people from getting sick with this disease," said Henry.