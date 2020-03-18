B.C. health officials provide weekend COVID-19 update

B.C. health officials are set to deliver a daily update on COVID-19 in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is scheduled to speak at noon.

On Friday B.C. announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and five additional deaths.

The total number of people who have tested positive in B.C. is now 1,410. 55 people have died, while 879 patients have recovered from the illness.

There were 128 COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Friday, including 65 in intensive care.