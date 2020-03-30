B.C. confirms another 53 COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1,066

Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C., bringing the province's total to 1,066 so far. A total of 25 people have died of the disease in the province, with one new death recorded Wednesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are now 142 patients in hospital, including 67 in critical care. A total of 606 people have recovered from their illness.

Outbreaks have now been identified at a total of 21 long-term care homes in B.C., with two new facilities added to the list.

