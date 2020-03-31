B.C. health officials provide Tuesday update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
B.C. heath officials are scheduled to provide the latest information on COVID-19 in the province during their daily update this afternoon.
Provincial health officer and health minister will update the situation with COVID-19 in B.C.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to speak at 3 p.m.
On Monday, B.C. announced its first COVID-19 death outside of a care home or hospital, as the total number of cases rose to 970.
