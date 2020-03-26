B.C. health officials provide daily COVID-19 update
B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide a daily update on COVID-19 in the province.
Update scheduled for noon PT
B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide a daily update on COVID-19 in the province.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, will speak at noon PT.
On Friday the province recorded four more deaths as a result of the pandemic, but the number of patients in hospital fell. So far, a total of 1,174 cases have been recorded in the province.