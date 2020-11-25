B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update as cases rise and restrictions tighten

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to provide an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the province at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a day after B.C. set yet another single-day record for new cases.

On Tuesday, B.C. recorded 941 new cases and 10 more deaths in one 24-hour period, with 72 per cent of the new cases occurring in the Fraser Health region. An outbreak at Burnaby Hospital where 55 patients have tested positive for the disease has claimed five lives.

Health officials further tightened restrictions Tuesday for some fitness centres, ordering dance studios, yoga studios, gymnastics centres and other spaces offering group indoor fitness activity to temporarily suspend those activities across B.C.

Wednesday marks 18 days since restrictions were first introduced in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health authorities in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.