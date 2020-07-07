B.C. health officials give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
B.C. health officials are set to provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the province.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to speak to the latest case numbers and take questions from reporters at 3 p.m. PT.
CBC Vancouver will carry a livestream of their appearance. You can watch it here.
Henry and Dix last provided a written coronavirus update on Wednesday in which they reported 47 new cases. The last in-person update from the provincial health officer and the health minister came Tuesday.
As of Thursday, B.C. has detected COVID-19 in 3,834 people.
There are 351 active cases. Nine people are in hospital, six in intensive care.
So far, 195 British Columbians have died of COVID-19 and 3,288 have recovered.
